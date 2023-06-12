HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools in Erode reopen for classes VI to XII after summer vacation

June 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers welcoming students with flowers at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Erode on Monday.

Teachers welcoming students with flowers at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Schools in Erode reopened for Classes VI to XII on Monday after extended summer vacation. 

At many private and government schools, the teachers welcomed the students with flowers and wished them well in the new academic year. In government and government-aided schools, text books and note books were distributed. Except for a few absentees, most of the students were present on day one in the district. The School Education Department had already announced that Saturdays would be compensatory working days for the holidays that were declared earlier due to intense heat. On Monday, temperature prevailed around 37 degree Celsius in most parts of the district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.