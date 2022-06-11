Schools in Erode gear up for reopening on June 13

Ahead of the reopening of schools on June 13, cleaning campus and classrooms and checking water purifiers and other works were carried out in respective schools on Saturday.

There are 1,287 schools, including primary, middle school, high school and higher secondary schools in the district and most of the schools that declared holidays for over three weeks are scheduled to reopen on June 13. Hence, cleaning up the campus, classrooms, staff rooms, toilets, and readying blackboard were carried out by most of the schools in the last three days. Also, repair works to fans, tube lights and other electrical devices, checking water purifiers, cleaning overhead water tanks and other works were taken up.

With 11 cases of COVID-19 reported in the district in the last one week, disinfection of classrooms was also carried out in schools ahead of the reopening. School Education Department officials said that schools were asked to spray disinfectants in classrooms and in vehicles and take all precautionary measures.

In government schools, text and note books were dispatched to the schools and distribution will begin on the reopening day. They said that while Classes for 1 to X students will reopen on June 13, Classes for XII will be on June 20 and for Class XI, it will be on June 27.