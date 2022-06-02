Schools in Coimbatore asked to get proper recognition

Collector G.S. Sameeran has asked nursery, primary and matriculation schools in the district to get proper permission and due recognition for functioning.

According to a press release, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued directions to the government aided and self-financing schools to get proper permission while starting and due renewal of recognition for functioning, under Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

As per section 18 (5) of the RTE Act “Any person who establishes or runs a school without obtaining certificate of recognition or continues to run a school after withdrawal of recognition shall be liable to fine which may extend to ₹one lakh and in case of continuing contraventions to a fine of ₹10,000 for each day during which such contravention continues,” the press release said..

Mr. Sameeran also said that parents should ensure that the schools in which their children study should be duly recognised by the government.