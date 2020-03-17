Schools gear up to tackle COVID-19 scare

Coimbatore

17 March 2020 23:48 IST

Arrangements for hand washing made available at all board examination centres

With the State government announcing closure of schools till March 31 over COVID-19 scare, school education officials in Coimbatore are taking steps to ensure the safety of students who are currently appearing for public examinations and who will come back to schools once they reopen.

Education Department has advised the parents to sensitise the children to the need to stay safe with hygienic practices. In addition, the schools would be displaying dos and don’ts to protect oneself from COVID-19. In addition, students are insisted to wash hands using soaps at schools at frequent intervals. The effort also includes advising parents to avoid taking children on tours during holidays and to refrain from visiting crowded places such as places of worship, malls and cinema halls.

According to officials, 2,048 schools including government, corporation and private schools across the district will remain shut till March 31. The Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) have been asked to send a report on the precautionary measures taken in schools to the Commissioner of School Education, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan.

According to G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, any student found suffering from fever in schools will be sent home and the information will be sent to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As schoolchildren and senior citizens are most susceptible to contract the virus, Mr. Kumar advised that parents and children must take adequate caution, although there was no need to panic. “The situation in Tamil Nadu is not alarming currently,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said that the guidelines issued by the education department were “more than enough”. “Awareness among the public has set in through television, and social media. Teachers in private schools have been instructed to isolate students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and to inform parents to keep such children at home and provide treatment,” Ms. Visalakshi said.

With the State board public examinations for Classes XI and XII under way and Class X to begin on March 27, adequate precautionary measures for school students who are appearing for these examinations are yet to be made clear, T. Arulanandam, State Auditor of Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association alleged. He urged the State government to distribute hand sanitisers free of cost to school students across the State.

P.K. Ilamaran, president of Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, said all examination centres must be disinfected to ensure safety of students who are appearing for public examinations.

Regarding students who appear for public examinations, Coimbatore CEO P. Usha said that the teachers were asked to assemble the students at the examination centres to provide instructions regarding precautions to be taken prior to entering the examination halls. “Arrangements for washing hands with soap have been made in all examination centres for the students,” the CEO said.