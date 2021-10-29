Schools gear up for reopening on November 1

ERODE

29 October 2021 23:44 IST

With classes 1 to 8 scheduled to be reopened from November 1, schools gear up for reopening and preparing schedules to avoid overcrowding to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed.

There are 1,287 schools, including primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district.

Classes for students in 9 to 12 have resumed from October 1. Since high and higher secondary schools were functioning for the past one month, cleaning activities were already undertaken.

But, the primary and middle schools were closed for 18 months and many schools were used as centres for vaccinating the public.

Removing bushes, cleaning the classrooms and premises, repairing water pipelines, chopping of tree branches, and removing stagnated rain water on the premises and kitchen were undertaken in schools across the district. Disinfection was carried out and overhead water tanks were chlorinated. Timetable for each class was prepared.

Officials said that instructions were issued to the schools to keep the premises clean and disinfect classrooms apart from keeping sanitisers ready. They said that based on the total school strength, classes would be conducted on alternative days.