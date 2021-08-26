Schools, colleges with COVID Care Centres allowed to function: Collector

Schools and colleges with COVID Care Centres or triage centres shall also start functioning from September 1, Collector G.S. Sameeran said here on Wednesday.

In a direction to the Coimbatore Corporation, Chief Education Officer and other officials, he said the managements should, however, disinfect the hostel or classrooms used for treating COVID-19 positive persons and then close those rooms.

After the schools, colleges resume classes from September 1, the administration would not temporarily treat or send COVID-19 positive persons to the schools and colleges. And, if the administration required the hostels or classrooms for COVID-19 management, it would once again take possession of the facility, Mr. Sameeran.

The managements were free to use all other rooms other than those disinfected and closed, he added.

The Collector had also asked the Health Department officials to shift to the COVID Care Centre in CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex any COVID-19 positive persons in the COVID Care Centres in schools and colleges.