Owing to heavy rain in The Nilgiris, Collector S.P Amrith has announced leave for all schools and colleges in the district on Saturday. The district recorded 58 mm rainfall as of 8:30 p.m. on Friday and is expected to see 59 mm on Saturday, as per India Meteorological Department data.
Schools, colleges in the Nilgiris to be closed today due to rain
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.