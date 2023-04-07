Schools, colleges in Coimbatore city told to form Anti-Drug Clubs

April 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) K. Shankar on Friday urged schools and colleges in Coimbatore city to form Anti-Drug Clubs, an initiative aimed at making campuses drug-free and eradicating their use and supply.

Mr. Shankar chaired a meeting at the PSG College of Arts and Science on Friday in which students and staff from 40 schools and colleges in Coimbatore city took part.

A total of 800 people took part in the meeting in which City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and DCP, North, G. Chandeesh were present.

The ADGP stressed the need to curb the supply of drugs in the State and emphasised that students can play a major role by forming Anti-Drug Clubs on campuses.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shankar held a review meeting with officers of Coimbatore city, Coimbatore district, Erode and Tiruppur districts to assess the law and order situation and crimes that were getting reported. He also had a meeting with police personnel who have been posted as the station reception officers.

The ADGP patrolled several places in the city on Thursday night along with Mr. Balakrishnan and other officers. He inspected the night rounds arrangements in the city and reviewed patrol vehicles, vehicle check points and implementation of the e-beat system.

He also visited places that have been identified as crime hot spots in the city and bazaar areas, besides checking the presence of police personnel in these places.

Mr. Shankar instructed officials to maintain high visibility of the police personnel in the city during night hours to prevent occurrence of crimes.