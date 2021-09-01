Schools, colleges all set to reopen today

As many as 403 schools in Erode district that remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to reopen for Classes IX to XII from Wednesday.

The 400-odd schools in the district comprising government, government-aided and private schools carried out disinfection measures while tables were arranged to ensure only 50% occupancy in each classroom. Teachers said, as per the standard operating procedure, only 50% of the students should be present on the campus at a time. Hence, timetables for each class were ready and either a shift system or alternate working day system would be followed, they added.

At schools where the strength was more, they had planned classes in the morning for students of Classes X and XII and in the afternoon for Classes IX and XI, teachers said. Also, school buses and other vehicles and hostels were disinfected and message boards asking students to ensure personal distance on the premises were pasted. Likewise, all the colleges and polytechnic were ready for reopening for all the classes, except for first years, from Wednesday.

Salem/ Namakkal

In Salem, 295 government schools and 317 private schools are ready for reopening. The schools in Salem and Namakkal districts were disinfected and readied for reopening.

School authorities and officials from the School Education Department inspected the campuses to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Furniture, school building and power lines were checked for any issues. Damaged furniture were repaired.

The officials said the school premises would be disinfected before and at the end of classes for the day and students would be made to sit only in adherence to physical distance norms.

Very few schools in the district required splitting batches for conducting classes on rotational basis during the week. Separate entry and exit had been arranged to prevent crowding of parents and children.

The officials said noon-meals would be prepared for students. Students were not compelled to attend physical classes. However, online classes would continue for students from containment areas or under quarantine. According to Education Department authorities, about 95% teachers had taken COVID-19 vaccination and only a few with medical conditions had not taken it.