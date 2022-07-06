Schools closed in four taluks in the Nilgiris

Rain continued for the sixth consecutive day in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, with the district recording 26.2 millimeters of rain on average between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Due to the rain, holiday were declared for schools and educational institutions in Udhgamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur taluks.

Heavy rainfall was reported in Udhagamandalam, Naduvattam, Glenmorgan, Upper Bhavani, Gudalur, Devala, Padanthorai, Pandalur and Cherangode.