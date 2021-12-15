Schools asked to strengthen management committees

Erode

15 December 2021 21:50 IST

Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan has asked schools to strengthen the school management committees (SMCs) in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Government High School at Millmedu in Sathyamangalam, he said that forming SMCs is mandatory as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, as they play a key role in the development of the schools. The State government had recently decided to strengthen the committees and initially 100 schools in the State were selected of which 10 schools were in Erode district.

The committee has a key role to play in increasing the student’s strength and also in ensuring teacher-student ratio. Also, the committee created awareness on child rights and the children and their parents and encouraged all eligible children to be admitted in schools. “All parents and stakeholders should cooperate in strengthening the committee”, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

K.C.P. Elango, chairman of the Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union, District Educational Officer Manvizhi, Block Education Officer Subbiyah, S.C. Natraj, Director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), a Sathyamangalam-based NGO, and parents were present.