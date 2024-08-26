Schooling, job and sanitation out of reach for Marudhamalai hill tribe in Coimbatore

Marudhamalai, known for its hilltop temple, frequent elephant visits, and picturesque views of Coimbatore city, hides within its lush greenery a community of Irula tribespeople who, despite having settled there for over a century, face unmet demands for basic amenities.

Home to around 500 tribal families, the community comprises 17 ‘Nattamai’ or heads who play a vital role in the day-to-day rituals practiced at the temple. However, these 17, much like the rest of the youth of the community, lack professional degrees and jobs.

“There is an Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School on the hill where most children study, before completing Classes 10 or 12 at Kalveerampalayam Government Higher Secondary School. We have one bus for commuting, but traveling beyond that is difficult,” said Jeevan (24), a community head.

Currently, the community of over 1,000 has five graduates who, due to limited job opportunities, work as sanitation workers at the temple. “My daughter studied at a good private college, but could not find a job. Since we cannot afford to send her elsewhere, she now works at the temple,” said D. Mohan, a vendor.

Additionally, parents who send their children to the primary school for Adi Dravidar people highlight that the school has inadequate facilities. The school has one teacher who handles all subjects for children from Classes 1 to 5 in three classrooms that are dingy and poorly ventilated.

While the premises include a large tree under which classes are held, providing students with a sense of being one with nature, the toilets tell a different story. “The toilets are poorly maintained. We usually have to go home to relieve ourselves. The younger kids find it difficult,” a student said.

Parents also say that prior to the COVID pandemic, the school had a strength of over 50 students, but since then, the numbers have dwindled each year. “Now, there are about 10 to 15 students who attend school regularly,” said Selvakumar, a sanitation worker and community member.

When contacted, an official from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said, “Funds were allocated for some district schools. We need to check this school’s status. No complaints have been received so far. Given the small community and less student numbers, we will still inspect the school’s condition.”

The community, which resides in homes situated on gradients around the hill, also has no access to basic sanitation facilities. The nearest bathroom facilities are the public toilets at the bottom of the temple and the newly built washrooms near the parking area.

“For women, it is generally a struggle, especially during menstruation. If not toilets for each home, the government should arrange for a few closer to the houses,” said Vaidehi, another community member.

Several women, including Vaidehi, also noted a trend of women in the community being married by 18 and having their first child before 20. “This happens in most families. It was not until a few girls went out to study that we realised there’s a world beyond our own,” she said.

In addition to various concerns, the community is facing growing difficulties with obtaining drinking water during summer. “We don’t have individual house connections, and the temple mostly supplies us water. We managed this summer, thanks to the temple, but without proper connections, it will be hard to cope,” said a member.

In response to these mounting concerns, the official said electricity and hard water supply had been provided to the community, with plans in place to address other issues as well. “We will visit the homes and identify potential solutions to the concerns raised,” the official added.

