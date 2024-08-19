Schoolgirl sexually assaulted at fake NCC camp, accused held, principal arrested for hushing up crime

A fake NCC camp, failure in due diligence by school, and hush medals have come to script the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl and its aftermath in a private school in Bargur in Krishnagiri district. The girl was sexually assaulted by a man, who claimed to be a NCC trainer at the camp. On Monday, as details of the case emerged, the NCC clarified that those involved in the alleged incident have no connection with NCC. “Also, no NCC camp was conducted in Krishnagiri district,” it said.

The All Women’s Police Station in Bargur had on Saturday booked a case under POCSO Act after the girl was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital with pelvic pain on August 16. The survivor was among the 17 students, who had participated in a purported NCC camp from August 5 to August 9 in the private school of which they were students.

According to the FIR that detailed the survivor’s account, the girl and the others were sleeping in the auditorium in the intervening night of August 8 and 9, when in the early hours at 3 a.m., the girl was woken up by a senior girl stating she was being summoned by the ‘NCC coach’ - the main accused, Siva alias Sivakumar. The girl was accosted and raped by the accused.

The girl had narrated the crime to her fellow students and seniors, who together went and told the School Principal. The girl had also told a senior, whose mother is a teacher in the same school. However, the Principal had allegedly asked the girls to hush up the matter. Further, on the concluding day of the ‘camp’, the survivor alone was given an additional three medals while others were given just shields by the Principal.

The girl had developed pelvic pain on August 16, when she narrated the incident to her mother, who then took her to the Government Medical College Hospital.

On Monday, the main accused Siva alias Sivakumar, 35, was arrested by the police. The man reportedly suffered a fracture in the leg while trying to escape police capture, according to the police.

On Sunday, cracking down on all those who abetted by hushing up the crime, the police arrested the school correspondent, principal, two women teachers and four staff, including two women.

Three violations: Collector

Collector K.M.Sarayu speaking to The Hindu said, there were three big violations. “First, the school had no permission to organise any camp; it did not check the bona fides of the person, nor did it have any authorisation letter from the NCC; second, it did not have any teachers present with the students at the camp and third, even after knowing about the crime, they hushed it up.”

“For now, we are focussing on the girls and giving them counselling,” she said. The school has all other valid permits till 2026.

According to Ms.Sarayu, the accused, Siva Kumar, had conducted similar ‘NCC coaching’ in other schools as well, and he had shown photographs of such coaching while approaching schools.

“He had already given a list of schools and now we will meet those schools and get the list of students who had participated in such camps, through the District Child Protection Unit,” Ms.Sarayu said.

