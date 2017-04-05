Schoolgirl bags Pride of TN award

K. Darshini (8), student of Yuvabharathi Public School, Kanuvai, also a skating champion, was presented the ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu Award’ in the sports category.

The award was presented to Darshini for her achievements and contribution in the field of sports, particularly skating.

The award is an initiative by Round Table to identify, recognise and celebrate talents from Tamil Nadu in various fields.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthi and actor Vishal presented the awards to IAS officers P. Amudha and K. Vijayakartikeyan, Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam, pianist Anil Srinivasan, actor Siva Karthikeyan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and journalist Madhan. From sports, former Indian hockey captain Baskaran was awarded in the achiever category.

More than 800-odd nominations were received across Tamil Nadu and the jury short-listed top 3 personalities for public voting. More than 47,000 people voted through website and Facebook. The jury included Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Kasturi and Sons Limited director Nirmala Lakshman, Ma – Foi Group of Companies co-founder Latha Pandiarajan, pro-chancellor of Sathyabama University Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Thenandal Films CEO Hema Rukmani and creative leader in Media and Entertainment V. Chandrasekar.