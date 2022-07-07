Schoolchildren in Coimbatore exercise their ‘franchise’

A parent along with his ward at a voting booth for school election at Nallayan Primary School in city on Wednesday.

In an effort to familiarise children on their democratic right, Nallayan Primary School, a government-aided institution at Kottaimedu, held elections on Wednesday to choose the student heads.

As many as 413 people, including 138 students of Classes I to V, 276 parents, teachers, correspondent, Block Education Officer (BEO), and Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE), were the eligible voters. Of this, 375 persons voted to elect a student captain, vice-captain, and department leaders for sports, food, and cleanliness.

School headmaster A. Francis Clement Vimal, who had contributed ₹ 5,000 to ₹6,000 to conduct the polls, said, “The schools held the elections in 2018 and 2019. As Covid-19 forced schools to close down, we skipped it in 2020 and re-introduced it in November 2021.”

For the 2022 elections, Class V students filed nominations on July 1 and finalised three candidates for each department and began campaigning on July 4.

On the election day, the voters pointed the candidate of their choice listed on an excel sheet and a designated teacher registered the vote. The results of the polls will be announced on July 8 and the elected leaders will take oath on July 11.

M Firnas, a Class V student, who contested for the role of food department head with pineapple as his symbol, said, “I want to make sure everyone eats well and is healthy. I want to address the students' grievances regarding the mid-day meals here and make sure all are well-fed. I plan to put in my own pocket money to satisfy any additional requirements of people here. I am quite confident that I will land the post.” He is competing against V. Sanjay and K. Gowtham of the same class.

“The elected representatives check for campus cleanliness and ensure the children do not bring fast food items and have mid-day meals instead,” the headmaster said.

P. Shanthimani, mother of a Class I student, who voted for the first time, said raising awareness of the right to vote will help the children understand the roles and responsibilities of voters and leaders. “They will learn how society works, how to be a responsible citizen and handle power,” she said.

Coimbatore District Education Officer Valli Ammal said this annual practice will cultivate self and social responsibility among students. Panchayat Union Ramachettipalayam Primary School in Perur Block conducted a similar election last year

