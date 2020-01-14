Schoolchildren in Coimbatore create giant notebook mosaic of Thiruvalluvar

Students of a private school here attempted a world record by creating the largest mosaic of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on their campus at Ganapathy here recently.
Around 170 students studying in Camford International School created the image of Thiruvalluvar using notebooks, a release said. The event started at 8.40 a.m. and ended at 10.10 a.m.
The mosaic was created with 29,971 notebooks on 1,114.82 sq.m. (120 ft x 100 ft) space. The notebooks were of long and king sizes with 14 colours. The colours were selected to fill in the different parts of the mosaic such as the background, body, clothing and hair. The mosaic was created ahead of Thiruvalluvar Day observed on January 16, the release said.
Authorities from Guinness Book of World Records supervised the process, the release said.
