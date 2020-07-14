Schoolchildren get dry ration under noon meal scheme

Students studying in Classes I to VIII in 1,271 government and government-aided schools in Coimbatore district are being provided with dry rations under the noon meal programme.

An official with the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department said that the distribution began on July 8 in these schools for the primary (Classes I to V) and upper primary (Classes VI to VIII). The primary class students will each receive 3.1 kg rice and 1.2 kg pulses and upper primary students will be given 4.65 kg rice and 1.25 kg pulses.

These dry rations are the quota for the month of May, the official said, which are provided to ensure that the students receive the adequate nutrition as the schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution is expected to be completed by July 20 and distribution of the dry rations for June will be started as per orders of the State government, he said. “About 3,500 employees from the Department are engaged in this initiative in Coimbatore district,” the official said.

A. Bellie, headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School in Velliangadu, said that over 50 students have received the dry rations in his school as of Tuesday. As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the school premises were disinfected and personal distancing was maintained, he said. The students and their parents along with the staff members wore masks during the distribution, Mr. Bellie said.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

The dry ration for school children in government and government-aided schools in Salem district would be distributed between July 14 and 20, a release from district administration said.

According to a release, students, parents can visit their respective schools according to schedule and collect the dry ration materials.