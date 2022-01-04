School vehicles inspected in Erode

Erode

04 January 2022 17:51 IST

The buses and vans were checked for emergency exit, fitness certificate, fire extinguisher, flooring, GPS tracking system, speed controller and other safety measures

Over 600 school buses and vans were checked for safety norms on the premises of A.E.T. Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

As per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, school vehicles have to undergo fitness inspection by Regional Transport Officers so that defects, if any, were rectified before transporting school children. Vehicles under the jurisdiction of Regional Transport Offices in Erode (East), Erode (West) and Perundurai were inspected by Erode Revenue Divisional Officer P. Premalatha. The official checked the vehicles for emergency exit, fitness certificate, fire extinguisher, flooring, GPS tracking system, speed controller and other safety measures.

The official also checked the driving licence of drivers. The schools were asked to ensure that vehicles were operated only after obtaining fitness certificate.

