School vehicles inspected at Tiruchengode in Namakkal

Tiruchengode Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Suganthi undertook an inspection of school buses at Tiruchengode ahead of the beginning of the academic year on Monday.

A total of 300 buses belonging to 33 schools that fall under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchengode Regional Transport Office (RTO) were inspected at the premises of a private college in Tiruchengode for availability of registration certificates, insurance certificates, conductor and driving licenses, fire extinguishers, first aid boxes, and CCTV cameras. During the check, the RDO found certain buses lacking in some aspects, and instructed the concerned operators to sort out the issues within a week, after which the buses would be re-inspected . Most of the faults are related to the function of CCTV cameras. Health and eye checkups were also conducted on the bus drivers during the inspection.

Tiruchengode Regional Transport Officer Saravanan said that the buses that conform to the 22 safety rules prescribed by the government would be allowed to operate, and permission would be given only after they sort out the issues identified during the inspection. Bus drivers were also advised to take care of their health and to follow safety rules. The remaining 95 school buses under the Tiruchengode jurisdiction will be inspected on Wednesday, Mr. Saravanan added.

Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imayavaramban, District Education Officer (private schools) Maragatham and officials from other departments participated.