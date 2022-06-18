School vehicle inspection begins in Coimbatore
Nearly 1,265 school vehicles from 230 private schools across the city were present for the inspection
As the schools across the State started functioning from June 13 for the academic year 2022-2023, the annual inspection of the school vehicles for safety and regulatory norms began in the Coimbatore district, on June 18.
Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected the school vehicles at PRS ground in the city. Nearly 1,265 school vehicles from 230 private schools across the city were present for the inspection.
Mr. Sameeran has directed the officials to include Tamil in the emergency sign boards, which were in English and Hindi. The Collector suggested for customised vehicle body building for school vans to be children friendly. He also said that drivers has to go for periodic eye checkup and licence renewal on time.
N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that all the safety norms has to be followed not only during the time of inspection but round the clock. He also said that strict action would be taken against the school management, if there is a violation of safety norms.
Following this, a road safety awareness programme was organised by the Regional Transport Office (Coimbatore Central) to sensitise drivers and the care takers of the school buses regarding the regulatory norms.
