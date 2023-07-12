ADVERTISEMENT

School teacher’s relatives receive body after talks in Erode

July 12, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of a 30-year-old school teacher, who was found dead on the railway track at Solangapalayam in Erode district, received his body after talks with the police here on Wednesday. 

Karthi of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district was teaching Economics at the Government Higher Secondary School at Pasur in Kodumudi block for the last six months. His body was found on the railway track on July 10. The Government Railway Police recovered the body and sent it to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Inquiries revealed that he could have been hit by a train. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. 

The relatives alleged that there were injuries on his hand and suspected foul play in the death. They wanted a proper inquiry to be conducted and refused to receive the body. Erode GH Police held talks and pacified them. The police assured the relatives that based on the postmortem examination report further action would be taken. Later, they received the body.

