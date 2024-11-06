ADVERTISEMENT

School teacher suspended for using proxy teacher

Published - November 06, 2024 08:34 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

An English teacher of a panchayat union middle school was suspended for using a proxy to teach in his place.

ADVERTISEMENT

A public petition to Collector K. Shanthi during her monthly Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme revealed that K. Balaji, a BT Assistant at Ramiyampatti Panchayat Union Middle School, was drawing his salary while a proxy taught in his place.

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector Shanthi said, she had received the petition during her inspections in the panchayat. A school management committee hearing levelled various complaints against the teacher including that of proxy teaching and sexual harassment. “An inquiry failed to substantiate charges of sexual harassment, however, he rarely came to school. Therefore, he was suspended,” Collector Shanthi said.

District Education Officer, (DEO) Harur M. Chinnamadhu stated that the Block Education Officer conducted the inquiry, which confirmed Balaji’s use of a proxy teacher. Regarding the headmaster’s failure to report the teacher’s actions, Mr. Chinnamadhu said a charge is being prepared, replacing a “punishment transfer” with appropriate disciplinary measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked if an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was formed to probe the sexual harassment complaint, the DEO responded that the school had a total of seven teachers, and an ICC needed to be in place only in instances where there were ten employees and above.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US