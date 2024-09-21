GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School teacher in Coimbatore sentenced to 20 years RI under POCSO Act

Published - September 21, 2024 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for hearing POCSO cases in Coimbatore on Saturday sentenced a school teacher to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl student registered by the Thondamuthur police during 2020. Besides Sections of POCSO Act, the teacher Udhayakumar (41) was also booked under Indian Penal Code Section 506 (ii)

The Judge Kulasekaran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the culprit, besides recommending compensation of ₹5 lakh for the affected girl.

September 21, 2024

