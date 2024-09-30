A school teacher died after reportedly getting trapped in a landslip during heavy rains in Coonoor on Sunday (September 30, 2024) night.

The deceased has been identified as Jayalakshmi, a resident of Allai Sait Compound near the Lawley Government Hospital. According to officials, heavy rains in Coonoor had triggered a landslip near her home.

Ms. Jayalakshmi, hearing the sound of the landslip, ventured outside her home to investigate and got trapped. Her husband and two children were stuck inside their home after the debris blocked the entrances to their house.

After more than three hours, Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to extricate them safely from the house. However, Ms. Jayalakshmi died in the incident.

Officials stated that over 62 mm of rainfall had been recorded in Coonoor till Monday morning, while an average of 22.05 mm of rain was recorded across the Nilgiris. While Udhagamandalam also received moderate rainfall, Coonoor and surrounding areas faced the brunt of the heavy rains.

Due to the rains, a landslip occurred along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line between Kallar and Hillgrove Railway Stations, obstructing the movement of trains along the stretch, a press release from the NMR stated. Trains operating between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam as well as from Udhagamanadalam to Mettupalayam were cancelled on Monday due to the heavy rains, officials said.