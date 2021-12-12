School teacher booked for corporal punishment in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 December 2021 00:19 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Saturday registered a case against a school teacher, who allegedly subjected a Class XI student to corporal punishment, at a private school near Saravanampatti.

According to the police, physics teacher Sivaranjith allegedly reprimanded the 16-year-old student for not wearing his uniform properly on the premises of the private matriculation higher secondary school on Friday. Following this, the teacher allegedly thrashed the boy with bare hands, injuring his back and shoulders, the police said.

The boy was hospitalised by his parents on Saturday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

The Saravanampatti police recorded the student’s statement, following which they registered a case against the teacher under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code in the evening. Further investigations are on, according to the police.

In a statement on Saturday, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam condemned the incident and urged the teachers to uphold discipline. He also sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to provide guidelines for teachers and students regarding behaviour in schools.