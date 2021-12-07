Coimbatore

School teacher arrested under POCSO Act

A teacher at the Namakkal Government Girls Higher Secondary School was arrested by the police on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment.

A Class X student at the school recently lodged a sexual harassment complaint against the teacher, Mathivannan, with the Chief Education Officer (CEO).

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused under the POCSO Act on Tuesday. CEO Maheshwari said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Members of the DYFI staged a protest here demanding action against the teacher.


