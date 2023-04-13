School teacher arrested for sexual harassment, another teacher suspended

April 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

A 48-year-old school teacher was arrested for sexual harassment in Namakkal, and a teacher in Salem was suspended for sexual harassment on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, on Wednesday, local residents of Keerambur gathered before the Government High School and alleged that social science teacher Panneerselvam (45) had allegedly taken photographs of their children and sexually harassed them.

Following this, the school headmaster locked Panneerselvam in a classroom and alerted the Paramathi Velur police.

The police and District Child Protection officials rushed to the spot, talked with the parents, and pacified them.

Later, the police received a complaint from a parent and registered a case against the teacher under Sections 294(b) and 506(i) of the IPC and under Sections 11(3), 11(4), 12, and 14(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They arrested the teacher and remanded him in prison.

Likewise, based on complaints against a teacher, Hariharan, that he came to school in inebriated condition every day, the Salem Educational Department officials inspected a Panchayat Union Middle School at Yercaud on Tuesday and found the complaints true. Besides, some students alleged sexual harassment against the teacher.

Based on the investigations, Hariharan was placed under suspension on Wednesday. The Education Department officials decided to lodge a complaint with the police for further action against the teacher.