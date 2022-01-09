School teacher arrested for sending vulgar messages to student in Udumalpet

Coimbatore

09 January 2022 19:15 IST

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Udumalpet, arrested a teacher of a government-aided school in Tiruppur district on charges of sending vulgar messages to a girl student.

The police said that P. Ashokkumar (37), a Tamil teacher in a school in Udumalpet, was arrested on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by the ChildLine coordinator of Tiruppur district.

According to the police, ChildLine received a call on January 4 that said that the teacher sent inappropriate messages to the 17-year-old student through WhatsApp in July 2021.

The District Child Protection Officer was informed of the incident, who ordered an inquiry on January 5.

Though the incident was brought to the attention of the parents of the affected girl, they did not come forward to lodge a complaint with the police. Hence, ChildLine coordinator lodged a complaint with the AWPS, Udumalpet, on Saturday.

A team led by AWPS inspector R. Rajeshwari Ashokkumar arrested the teacher under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act late on Saturday. He was remanded in judicial custody.