School students now witness PSLV-C47 launch

Students of Municipal Middle School in Mettupalayam, Tiruppur North, who got the opportunity to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2, once again visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Tuesday to witness the launch of PSLV-C47.

Five students – Mohammed Marsook from Class VIII, S. Mathesh from Class VII, G. Rohith from Class VI, K. Santhosh from Class V, and Mohammed Thahir from Class V – visited the space centre accompanied by their teacher S. Saravanan. This is the third time that Santhosh and Thahir were visiting Sriharikota. They previously visited on July 15 and July 22 for Chandrayaan-2, Mr. Saravanan said.

Essay contest

While the school conducted an essay competition to select the students for the Chandrayaan-2 trip, Mr. Saravanan said that no competition was conducted this time as the visit was arranged at a short notice. “We took the students who secured the subsequent ranks in the previous Chandrayaan-2 essay competition,” he said.

The students watched the launch of PSLV-C47 from the launch viewing gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. They also visited the rocket garden and space museum in Sriharikota before the launch, Mr. Saravanan said. “For the next trip to Sriharikota, we are planning to bring some girl students as only boys have come here,” he said.