ADVERTISEMENT

School students learn nature conversation during three-day camp at STR

Published - November 08, 2024 06:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

School students at the Forest Department’s nursery at Germalam in Erode district. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

As many as 48 students from National Green Corps (NGC) Eco Clubs of seven government higher secondary schools and 10 teachers learned about nature conservation and protection of wild animals during the three-day camp held at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State Government, the nature camping programme focused on direct learning on nature, forest resources, wild animals, and its protection methods. Students and teachers were accommodated at the MYRADA centre at Arepalayam in Hasanur.

On the first day, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, inaugurated the camp and explained to students the origin of the universe, humans and the co-existence of humans and wild animals in forest areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained the importance of forests and animals and the need for protecting them and detailed on the animals present at STR, elephant corridors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students visited Bhavanisagar dam, forest check-posts, Forest Department’s nursery, and anti-poaching watchers camps at Hasanur and Karapallam. They visited the watch tower and had a view on the western ghats and the solar-powered water trough in the forest area. They inspected the removal of invasive weeds in the forest area.

On the second day, students were explained on patrolling by anti-poaching watchers, dos and don’ts in forest areas and the challenges that the Forest Department face in handling human-animal conflict in STR.

ADVERTISEMENT

They visited the Dhimbam – Talamalai forest road, Tipu Sultan Road and viewed the Thengumarahada village and Moyar valley. The need for protecting vultures, a critically endangered species, in Moyar valley was explained.

On the third day, they visited Germalam forest range.

Chief Educational Officer K. Subbarao, District Eco Clubs coordinator T. Geetha, and NGC Coordinator L. Visayendran accompanied the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US