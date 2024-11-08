School students learn nature conversation during three-day camp at STR

As many as 48 students from National Green Corps (NGC) Eco Clubs of seven government higher secondary schools and 10 teachers learned about nature conservation and protection of wild animals during the three-day camp held at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) recently.

Organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the State Government, the nature camping programme focused on direct learning on nature, forest resources, wild animals, and its protection methods. Students and teachers were accommodated at the MYRADA centre at Arepalayam in Hasanur.

On the first day, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, inaugurated the camp and explained to students the origin of the universe, humans and the co-existence of humans and wild animals in forest areas.

He explained the importance of forests and animals and the need for protecting them and detailed on the animals present at STR, elephant corridors.

Students visited Bhavanisagar dam, forest check-posts, Forest Department’s nursery, and anti-poaching watchers camps at Hasanur and Karapallam. They visited the watch tower and had a view on the western ghats and the solar-powered water trough in the forest area. They inspected the removal of invasive weeds in the forest area.

On the second day, students were explained on patrolling by anti-poaching watchers, dos and don’ts in forest areas and the challenges that the Forest Department face in handling human-animal conflict in STR.

They visited the Dhimbam – Talamalai forest road, Tipu Sultan Road and viewed the Thengumarahada village and Moyar valley. The need for protecting vultures, a critically endangered species, in Moyar valley was explained.

On the third day, they visited Germalam forest range.

Chief Educational Officer K. Subbarao, District Eco Clubs coordinator T. Geetha, and NGC Coordinator L. Visayendran accompanied the students.

