School students in Coimbatore told to patent new ideas, innovations

March 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Participants of the national-level science competition for school students organised by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) earlier this week were told about the importance of patenting their ideas and innovations by the scientific community.

The competitions conducted to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Physicist Sir C.V. Raman witnessed participation of about 247 students from 27 schools in and around Coimbatore.

Inaugurating the symposium, organised by B.Tech students of the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, TNAU, since 2005, to celebrate the occasion, cCentre director N. Senthil said both the Central and State Governments were keen on encouraging scientific research in young minds, especially by involving institutions like TNAU, banking on science as the key for success and economic prosperity of the country.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said scientific research is what has raised the status of India from being an importer of foodgrains in the 1960s to an exporter. India, she said, was the largest exporter of wheat at the time of COVID-19 pandemic and now during the Ukraine-Russia war.

This year, TNAU has released 23 high-yielding improved crop varieties, she said, and called upon students to have their ideas patented for commercial application.

The contribution of Aryabhata for Indian science and the predictive science of Panchangam in imparting knowledge is applicable even now, Venkatesa Palanichamy, Dean - Agriculture, said in his address.

Hari Krishnan, Adjunct Professor of Plant Sciences and Technology, University of Missouri, USA, motivated the students to be inquisitive to succeed in scientific pursuits.

In his address, A. Velmurugan, Assistant Director General, ICAR, New Delhi, said communication was key for disseminating new findings.