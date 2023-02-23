School students go missing in Salem

February 23, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

T

SALEM Two Class X students went missing on Thursday.

According to police, the 15-year-old girls students of Dadagapatti left their house after they were reprimanded by their parents over their poor performance in the recent revision exams. A complaint has been lodged with the Annathanapatti police. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for them. The police are also verifying the CCTV footage in the locality.

Woman ends life

S. Deepika (23), of Muslim Street in Vellalapatti in Salem district, who got married to Suresh a year ago, tried to end her life on Wednesday due to a family dispute. Her relatives took her to the hospital and saved her. After her treatment on Thursday afternoon, she returned to her house and ended her life. The Karuppur police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Bid to rob ATM foiled

An attempt to break open an ATM of a bank at Sandaipettai bus stand on Deevattipatti-Pommiyampatti Road was foiled by alert Deevattipatti police head constables Deivarani and Narmatha while they were on night patrolling. They found three persons running out of the ATM centre. The constables rushed and found the ATM machine broken open, but no cash stolen.

Immediately, they alerted the other police and with information from an auto driver, K. Santhosh (23), they nabbed Lakshmanan (29) of Yercaud. While questioning the burglar, the police identified the remaining two burglars as M. Anandhan (22) of Gugai in Salem, and V. Ramar alias Kutti Paiyan (22) of Nallampalli in Dharmapuri district. Later, police nabbed Anandhan. The police are on the lookout for Ramar.

On Thursday, the West Zone IG, R. Sudhakar, congratulated training SI Senthil Kumar, constables Deivarani, Narmatha, Chandran, and auto driver Santhosh for acting quickly and arresting the two.