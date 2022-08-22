School students block TNSTC bus at Kelavarapalli in Hosur

School students blocked a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus near Kelavarapalli dam on Monday to protest against irregular services.

The bus route number 21 that plies around 7.30 a.m. is a source of commute for college students, industrial and unorganised workforce, and farmers from the surrounding villages. Kelavarapalli Siddhanapalli, Kelavarapalli, Muthali, Thattiganapalli refugees camp, Nandimangalam are among the villages serviced by a single bus.

However, each morning, according the students, the bus is either early or late, and is often occupied by college students and workers that the students are invariably stranded without a safe mode of transport. The infrequent bus service has taken a toll on their timely attendance to schools, and impacted on their education, the protesters said.

Hosur Tahsildar K.Gavaskar reached the spot and held talks with the students. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Gavaskar acknowledged the students’ grievance and said the Branch Manager of Hosur division of TNSTC has been informed.. “The students say, the bus either arrives at 7.30 a.m, when it is too early for them to go to school or at 8.30 a.m, when it is too late. The infrequent bus is also the reason the bus is heavily crowded causing inconvenience to the students,” Mr.Gavaskar said.

According to the tahsildar, the branch manager of Hosur division of TNSTC has promised to find a solution within a week.