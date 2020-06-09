School sealed for conducting entrance examination

Coimbatore district administration sealed a government-aided school in Town Hall here on Tuesday after receiving complaints that entrance examination was conducted for admission for Class VI.

Videos of a group of children lining up at C.S.I Boys Higher Secondary School as well as photos of the question papers for the entrance examination was widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday morning. Coimbatore South Tahsildar S. Arulmurugan said that one of the parents filed a complaint to District Collector K. Rajamani that entrance examinations were being conducted amid the COVID-19 scare. “We received the information from the Collectorate at around noon,” he said.

Following the order from Mr. Rajamani, Mr. Arulmurugan along with Revenue Department officials, sealed the school in the presence of Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha at around 12.45 p.m.

Ms. Usha said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted with the management of C.S.I Boys Higher Secondary School for conducting the entrance examination despite the directions of the State government and district administration. However, the school was sealed only for this offence and whether it will be sealed permanently will depend on the inquiry. “We will take further action based on the inquiry,” the CEO said.

In a warning issued to private schools against collection of fees on June 3, Mr. Rajamani said that the managements of all private schools must consider it as their primary duty to cooperate with the State government in times of emergencies.