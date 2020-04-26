School prepares quiz for students

Amid the lockdown, a private school in Saravanampatti has been preparing online quizzes using Google Forms to keep students engaged.

A team of 10 teachers from Lisieux CMI Public School (CBSE) prepare a set of 25 questions for students of Classes I to X.

According to the school principal Fr. Dany Kokkadan, about 15 questions are on current affairs based on the previous day’s newspapers and the rest will be questions based on general knowledge. The quizzes will be uploaded from Monday to Friday at www.lisieuxcmi.ac.in/quiz/

The school started preparing these quizzes from April 20 and has allowed students from other schools to participate since April 23. “If more participants are there, we are planning to give some rewards,” Fr. Kokkadan said.

These quizzes are being organised in parallel to the online classes that are under way for Classes IX and X. From May 10, online classes will begin for Classes V to X. The classes will be 1.5 hours long, he noted.

With only 100 students participating when the quiz began, the number has increased to nearly 1,000 students by the end of the week, Fr. Kokkadan claimed. The quizzes will help students to update their general knowledge and use the lockdown days in a productive manner, he opined. “This quiz competition will give the students some enthusiasm to read books and newspapers,” Fr. Kokkadan said.