May 08, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

A private girls’ school in the city has offered to meet the educational expenses of the children whose parents earn below ₹1 lakh per annum. PSGG Kanya Gurukulam Girls Higher Secondary School has invited applications to sponsore the fee of children from Class IV to IX under the aforementioned category, according to a press release. Applications must be sent by May 15, the release said. For details, contact: 0422-2573350.