School needs compound wall: MMI

January 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has said that Government High School in Kurichi do not have a compound wall. In a petition submitted to the Collector here on Thursday, the Iyakkam coordinator V. Eswaran said that in November last year unidentified persons broke open the computer lab and headmistress room and stole computer and other equipment.

He alleged that due to lack of security guards now the smart classes remain underutilised. There is no safety for students against anti-socials who use the premises for drinking after school timings and litter the area with bottles and food packets. Over five years back, the number of students was over 600, but due to such activities it has reduced to 200, he claimed. He urged the administration to construct a compound wall and appoint a security guard. Further, laboratory, playground, and bus frequency must be improved and more cleaning staff must be assigned, he stated in his petition.

