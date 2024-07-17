School Management Committees in Krishnagiri to be reorganised

The reorganisation of School Management Committees, as mandated under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the Tamil Nadu Right to Free And Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, will begin this year as the terms of the current School Management Committee comes to an end, said Collector K. M. Sarayu.

School Management Committees, which are mandatory under the Right to Education Act, help govern the quality of teaching and the development of government schools. . By 2022, all government primary, middle, and high schools had established school management committees. These committees were required to have a minimum of 75% parent members, which means at least 18 members must be parents, with at least 12 of them being women.

According to the administration, the terms of the first committees constituted in 2022 having come to an end, a new committee needed to be constituted. Convening a department meeting here, Collector Sarayu addressed the issues in the constitution of SMCs and added that a special officer to would be appointed to supervise the Constitution of SMCs wherever necessary.

Further, the Collector also directed government school heads, and teachers to carry out a door-to-door survey of school dropouts due to various factors with the help of Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers among others.

