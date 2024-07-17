GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Management Committees in Krishnagiri to be reorganised

Updated - July 17, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The reorganisation of School Management Committees, as mandated under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the Tamil Nadu Right to Free And Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, will begin this year as the terms of the current School Management Committee comes to an end, said Collector K. M. Sarayu.

School Management Committees, which are mandatory under the Right to Education Act, help govern the quality of teaching and the development of government schools. . By 2022, all government primary, middle, and high schools had established school management committees. These committees were required to have a minimum of 75% parent members, which means at least 18 members must be parents, with at least 12 of them being women.

According to the administration, the terms of the first committees constituted in 2022 having come to an end, a new committee needed to be constituted. Convening a department meeting here, Collector Sarayu addressed the issues in the constitution of SMCs and added that a special officer to would be appointed to supervise the Constitution of SMCs wherever necessary.

Further, the Collector also directed government school heads, and teachers to carry out a door-to-door survey of school dropouts due to various factors with the help of Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.