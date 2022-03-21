School management committees formed in Dharmapuri

School Management Committee meetings were convened in all the 1,379 government schools in the district. The committees have been formed under the directions of the Chief Minister to take stock of the functioning of government schools and upgrade them to enhance the enrollment ratio and make it attractive to education..

According to the administration, government schools are not a symbol of poverty but a symbol of pride and in pursuant of that goal, School Management Committees were formed to discuss a range of issues from infrastructure and basic amenities to gender issues, child rights and protection among others. The committees were convened in 1,154 elementary and middle schools, and 225 government higher secondary schools.

According to the administration, parents are critical stakeholders in the functioning of the committees, where a collaborative approach is taken to take forward the school in order to enhance the quality of education with a holistic approach. The committee shall be headed by a parent of a student of the school and preference will be given to a woman.