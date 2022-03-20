School management committee meetings held in Salem

School management committee meetings were held in over 1,749 government schools in the district on Sunday.

District Collector S. Karmegham, Chief Education Officer R.Murugan took part in the meeting at Kottai Government School here. Mr. Karmegham advised the parents and teachers to engage students in sports and other extra-curricular activities as well. The parents discussed measures to improve learning skills of children and basic amenities in schools .

In Krishnagiri, over two lakh parents took part in the meetings held in 1,712 government schools.

In Namakkal, the meetings were held in over 1,000 schools.