School management committee meetings held at 1,203 govt schools in Coimbatore district

District Collector G.S. Sameeran taking a look at a complaint box at S.F.V.Government Higher Secondary School at Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various developmental goals of government schools gained momentum as parents, teachers and people’s representatives discussed a range of issues in the school management committee (SMC) meetings held across the district on Sunday.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran took part in the meeting held at S.F.V. Government Higher Secondary School, Seeranaickenpalayam.

He urged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to maintain SMC as a functional unit so that it can play an active role in the development of the government school. He pointed out that the recently launched initiative by the State government Nam Palli Nam Perumai (Our School Our Pride) aims at improving the standards of government schools through the restructuring of SMCs.

After the meeting, Mr. Sameeran told reporters that parents, who attended the meeting, put forward their demands as well as productive suggestions.

“It is happy to note that many people who studied in the government school are sending their children to the same school,” said Mr. Sameeran.

According to Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha, SMC meetings were held at 1,203 government schools in the district of which 1,010 were primary and elementary schools and 193 were high and higher secondary schools.

SMCs are supposed to be reconstituted every two years. SMC meetings held across the State on Sunday were to restructure them and give a push for the Nam Palli Nam Perumai initiative, she said.

An SMC of a government school will have 20 members of which 75 % are parents of students and 50 % are women. Apart from the head of the school and teachers, elected representatives such as ward councillors or panchayat present can also be members.