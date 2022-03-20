School management committee: Corporation holds meeting with stakeholders in Coimbatore

March 20, 2022 17:28 IST

: Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday held a meeting with stakeholders to form management committee in its schools.

A release from the civic body said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara told participants at a meeting at S.R.P. Ammani Ammal School in R.S Puram the importance of forming school management committees, how its members were to be selected and office bearers elected.

He also spoke about how the management committees could make use of various State government schemes like Namakku Naame to not only develop infrastructure in schools but also prepare students for the challenges that awaited them.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sunkara later inspected the model of science experiments that students had created, the release added.