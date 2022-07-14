School level chess competition held in Tiruppur
In view of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, the district administration has organised as school level chess competition on Thursday.
Students from 1,330 schools across the district participated in the competition. The winners the school level games would be qualified for the regional level that was scheduled on July 20 and subsequent winners would go for the district level meet on July 25, said a release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.