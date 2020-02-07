School Innovation Summit focuses on future of education

The third edition of School Innovation Summit held here on Thursday largely pressed the need to innovate and evolve the future of school education system in the country.

Mohan Pradeep Sharma, Senior Vice-President (Education), Jaypee Group, in his opening remarks highlighted the need to address the issue of ‘exclusion in learning’ at school level.

He attributed exclusion in learning to the phenomenon wherein students are introduced to newer concepts when a major share of students in a classroom are yet to comprehend older concepts completely.

“Exclusion in learning happens when teachers proceed to newer concepts/lessons without bridging this gap,” he said.

Stating that education is fundamental to country’s development, L.V. Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, highlighted that the education system could do better in paying attention to help people deal with failures while there is a greater emphasis on setting up people for success.

He added that the company hugely invested in education through its vertical ‘The Hindu In School’.

E.K.T. Sivakumar, academician and founder of Education and Social Research Organisation, said that school is the best place to nurture innovations for which teachers need to be instrumental.

K. Swaminathan, founder and CEO of Aspire Edu-Venture (India) Pvt Ltd., highlighted the scope of online education, skill development and quality assessment mechanisms that are designed to improve school education.

K. Kavidasan director (Human Resources) of Roots Industries and secretary of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam; Manimekalai Mohan, managing trustee of SSVM Institutions; Anusha Ravi, CEO of Park Group of Institutions; and Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and founder of Schoolbasix.com; also spoke. Representatives of various schools, and online and offline learning platforms took part in the summit.