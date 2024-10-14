School, hotels in Nilgiris receive hoax bomb threats

The Nilgiris district police are investigating hoax bomb threats issued to a private school in Coonoor as well as to four hotels in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris on Monday (October 14, 2024).

According to the police, bomb threats were issued to the hotels and the school via email on Monday, following which evacuation measures were taken. After a thorough search of all the five premises by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the Tamil Nadu police, it was deduced that the bomb threats were hoaxes.

When contacted, Nilgiris Superintendent of Police, N.S. Nisha, said efforts were underway to trace the source of the emails.

