School heads to ensure counselling service to students ahead of public exams

March 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

School heads in the district have reportedly been vested with the responsibility of walking the extra mile to put students appearing for public examinations later this month at ease.

A communication to this effect is understood to have been made in the wake of a Plus Two student ending her life in Koundampalayam limits in Coimbatore city on Tuesday night, after receiving the hall ticket earlier in the day.

The cause for the desperate act is under investigation, but the timing of mental distress - practical exams are in progress - has galvanised the School Education Department into prevailing upon the school heads to put counselling services within the reach of the students, according to senior officials.

Last July, the Madras High Court suggested to the State Government to make available psychiatric counsellors to each school attached with hostels. The governnment, on its part, announced its plan to appoint 800 doctors to provide such counselling, by devising ‘Manavar Manasu’ scheme.

The project envisages helping students to improve mental health amid the tensions related to adolescence issues, pressure of studies, peer pressure and other issues related to behavioural changes in the children.

The schools have also complied by the instruction of the School Education Department to disseminate information on the tele-mental health services launched by the Union Ministry available on toll-free number 14416.

Tamil Nadu is part of the Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) initiative launched nationwide on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. The services under the scheme allows callers to select the language of choice.