School headmistress placed under suspension
A government school headmistress and a teacher were placed under suspension after a few primary standard students were found fetching water from a tank to clean the toilets of the school here. The video of the incident of children fetching water, lugging to the toilets was shot by some locals, who also recorded the testimonies of the students. Following an inquiry by the District Education Officer, the school headmistress Sennamal and a teacher Chandrashekar were suspended by the chief education officer Ganesamurthy.
