School headmaster booked under POCSO Act in Salem

March 12, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Omalur All Women’s Police registered a case against a government school headmaster for sexual assault on Tuesday.

Girl students of the government middle school at Kandampichanur near Tharamangalam alleged that Radhakrishnan (58), the school headmaster, misbehaved with them on March 8. On Monday, villagers protested outside the school and demanding that the headmaster be arrested and the remaining teachers be transferred to other schools.

Education department officials, who were informed of the incident, arrived at the spot, spoke to the parents and assured them that they would take department-level action against the headmaster.

Later on Monday, the Education Department issued a suspension order for the headmaster, and the Omalur All Women’s Police booked him under Sections 9(f) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are on the lookout for the headmaster who is absconding.

