School girl’s body found in River Bhavani

July 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 13-year school girl, who is suspected to have ended her life by jumping into River Bhavani earlier this week, was found at Moolathurai in Coimbatore on Saturday.

After the Class VIII student of a private school went missing, the Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel carried out intensive search in the river. The girl’s bicycle and footwear were found near the railway gate area in Mettupalayam.

The girl’s movement towards the bridge was further confirmed by a CCTV footage, police sources said. Inquiries indicated that the girl had taken the step due to academic stress.

After postmortem at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital, the police handed over the girl’s body to her parents.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

